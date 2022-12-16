Texas A&M is looking to build momentum after its latest win. Memphis is hoping to bounce back after nearly pulling off an upset of a nationally ranked opponent.

Saturday night will determine which team gets things to go its way as the Aggies hit the road for a nonconference battle against the Tigers.

A&M (6-3) topped Oregon State 72-54on Sunday behind an impressive defensive effort, particularly in the second half when it limited the Beavers to 24 points. It’s the fourth time this season the Aggies have held a team to fewer than 60.

“I think that when we’re hooked up on defense, we’re one of the best in the country,” guard Dexter Dennis told 12thman.com. “We try to do that as much as we can, and the coach (Buzz Williams) gets all the credit. Coach has been doing a good job of making sure we’re getting better every day, improving our weaknesses as a team and as individuals. All of the credit goes to coach.”

The Aggies also played well offensively, with four players scoring in double figures. Dennis fueled the attack with a season-high 16 points, connecting four times from beyond the arc as he led the team in scoring for the first time this year. He has scored in double figures four times this season.

For the Tigers (8-3), they are trying to get back on track after losing 91-88 on the road to fourth-ranked Alabama Tuesday night.

Memphis had won six consecutive games prior to that loss, which happened despite a 30-point performance from preseason All-American Kendric Davis.

The Tigers also lost Malcolm Dandridge to an ankle injury in the second half against Alabama. Averaging 6.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, he is expected to be out at least a week

Head coach Penny Hardaway is proud of the way his team battled the Crimson Tide.

“Just fighting. That’s what we’re about, man. We have to,” Hardaway told the Commercial Appeal. “We felt like we let some things slip away. Just kind of fell asleep. But we regained our composure a little bit at the end.”

