COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)Freshman Jackson Paveletzke scored Wofford’s final nine points and finished with 22 points to help the Terriers take down Texas A&M 67-62 on Tuesday.

It’s the sixth win against a Power Five opponent in the last five years for Wofford (8-5). The Terriers entered with a pair of three-point losses this season to other SEC members – 78-75 to LSU and 65-62 to Vanderbilt – but came out on top this time.

Paveletzke made a wide open 3-pointer from the corner to cap an 8-0 run for a 61-57 lead with 1:56 left.

The Terriers had only attempted one free throw before Paveletzke went to the line with 19.6 seconds left in the game. He made both free throws – the first of six straight makes – to give Wofford a 63-59 lead.

Wofford sealed it with a steal on an inbounds pass and Paveletzke’s two free throws made it 65-59 with 12 seconds left before Wade Taylor IV sank a late 3-pointer for the Aggies.

B.J. Mack added 10 points and Carson McCorkle had nine points on three 3-pointers for Wofford. Paveletzke, who was coming off his first career double-double with 23 points and 10 assists against Montreat, was 7 of 13 from the field with two 3-pointers and he made all six of his free throws.

Paveletzke also scored Wofford’s opening nine points and Jackson Sivills scored the next seven. Paveletzke finished the half with 11 points to keep the Terriers within 30-26 despite shooting just 34%.

Adam Silas capped a 10-0 run to give Wofford its first lead of the game at 46-44 with 11:45 left in the second half.

Taylor finished with five 3-pointers and 20 points for the Aggies (6-5), whose other losses were to Murray State, Colorado, Boise State and Memphis. The Aggies close the calendar year with games against Northwestern State and Prairie View A&M next week.

