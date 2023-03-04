MILWAUKEE (AP)Joel Embiid made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 41.4 seconds left and the Philadelphia 76ers ended Milwaukee’s winning streak at 16, beating the Bucks the 133-130 on Saturday night.

Milwaukee had the longest winning streak in the NBA since the Phoenix Suns had 18 straight victories early last season.

The 76ers trailed 125-121 before James Harden, who scored 38 points, hit a 3-pointer with 1:21 left. After Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a shot from around the basket, Embiid sank a 3-pointer that gave Philadelphia its first lead of the second half.

After Jrue Holiday missed a 3-point attempt with 25 seconds remaining, the 76ers went 6 of 6 from the line the rest of the way.

Harden added 10 assists and nine rebounds. Embiid had 31 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Tyrese Maxey had 26 points.

Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 13 rebounds for Milwaukee. Brook Lopez and Holiday added 26 points apiece.

CAVALIERS 114, PISTONS 90

CLEVELAND (AP) – Darius Garland had 21 points and seven assists, Donovan Mitchell scored 20 points and Cleveland routed Detroit.

Evan Mobley had 16 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four blocked shots, Jarrett Allen scored 15 points and Caris LeVert had 11. The Cavaliers are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 16 games left.

All-Star starter Mitchell, who sprained a finger on his left hand in the third quarter, and Garland only played 24 minutes apiece as the Cavaliers swept the four-game season series with Detroit. The Pistons were held below 95 points in each.

Cleveland is 40-26 and leads surging New York by 1 1/2 games for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

`Marvin Bagley III had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Detroit. The Pistons have the second-worst record in the NBA at 15-49. They have lost seven straight overall and seven in a row on the road.

ROCKETS 122, SPURS 110

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Tari Eason matched his season high with 20 points and Houston ended an 11-game losing streak, beating San Antonio.

Alperen Sengun had 16 points and K.J. Martin and Josh Christopher each added 14 points for the Rockets in the opener of a home-and-home series. Last in the NBA at 14-49, they hadn’t won since Feb. 1.

Devonte’ Graham had 28 points to lead San Antonio.

The teams will play again Sunday night in Houston to close a back-to-back set.

TIMBERWOLVES 138, KINGS 134

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Anthony Edwards scored 27 points and Minnesota beat Sacramento to snap the Kings’ winning streak at five games.

Edwards added eight assists to help Minnesota win its third straight. Mike Conley scored 24 points and made two free throws with 15.7 seconds left to extend the lead to four. Jaden McDaniels added 19 points, and Kyle Anderson nearly had a triple-double with 18 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Kevin Huerter scored 29 points for Sacramento (37-26). De’Aaron Fox had 25 points and seven assists, and Domantas Sabonis had 24 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

HEAT 117, HAWKS 109

MIAMI (AP) – Bam Adebayo scored 30 points and Miami held Trae Young to a season-low eight points in a victory over Atlanta.

Tyler Herro added 20 points, and Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin finished with 15 apiece for the Heat. They extended their lead over the Hawks to 1 1/2 games for seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Young was 2 for 13 from the field. Saddiq Bey had 22 points for Atlanta. The Hawks are 1-2 under new coach Quin Snyder.

RAPTORS 116, WIZARDS 109, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) – Fred VanVleet made two 3-pointers in overtime and had 25 points to help Toronto beat Washington for a two-game split.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 26 points for the Raptors, and VanVleet had 10 assists. Toronto rebounded from a 119-108 loss Thursday night to move back ahead of the Wizards into ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards. Bradley Beal added 21 points and 10 assists, but shot just 7 for 22 and missed a jumper that could have won it in regulation.

