STATESBORO, Ga. (AP)Jalen Finch’s 15 points helped Georgia Southern defeat Georgia State 58-52 on Saturday.

Finch went 6 of 11 from the field for the Eagles (12-9, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference). Andrei Savrasov scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 13 from the floor, and added six rebounds. Tyren Moore finished with 10 points, while adding three steals.

Collin Moore led the way for the Panthers (9-11, 2-6) with 17 points and two steals. Evan Johnson added 11 points for Georgia State. Brenden Tucker also had 10 points and two blocks.

