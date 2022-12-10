STATESBORO, Ga. (AP)Jalen Finch’s 16 points helped Georgia Southern defeat Wofford 79-57 on Saturday.

Finch shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (6-4). Andrei Savrasov scored 13 points while going 6 of 10 from the field, and added seven rebounds. Tyren Moore recorded 12 points and was 3 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Messiah Jones led the Terriers (6-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. B.J. Mack added 15 points for Wofford. In addition, Corey Tripp had eight points.

