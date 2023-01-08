WINTERBERG, Germany (AP)Francesco Friedrich ended a three-race winless drought on Sunday, driving to a four-man World Cup victory to cap a day when Germany won five out a possible six medals.

Friedrich and his team of Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schuller finished their two runs in 1 minute, 49.07 seconds. The British sled driven by Brad Hall was second in 1:49.25, and Germany’s sled driven by Johannes Lochner was third in 1:49.27.

Friedrich’s three-race streak without a win was the Olympic champion’s and world champion’s longest since 2020. He has now medaled in 81 of his last 87 international races.

Germany swept a women’s race earlier Sunday, continuing its dominance on the Winterberg track. German women have captured 11 of a possible 12 medals in the last four races at Winterberg.

Laura Nolte and Neele Schuten prevailed in 1:53.74. Lisa Buckwitz and Kira Lipperheide were second in 1:54.09 and Kim Kalicki and Leonie Fiebig got third in 1:54.20.

Kaillie Humphries and Kaysha Love were fourth for the U.S., finishing in 1:54.43.

The World Cup bobsled and skeleton circuit moves to Altenberg, Germany, next weekend.

—

