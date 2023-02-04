ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP)Germany took first and second in the women’s bobsled world championship Saturday, while Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. claimed bronze for her seventh medal in the event.

Kim Kalicki and Leonie Fiebig finished their four runs over the two-day event in 4 minutes, 32.86 seconds. They were just 0.05 seconds ahead of German teammates Lisa Buckwitz and Kira Lipperheide.

Humphries and Kaysha Love got third in 4:33.37.

The world championships end Sunday with the final two runs of the four-man competition. Germany’s Francesco Friedrich finished his first two runs Saturday in 2:09.83, putting him ahead of Britain’s Brad Hall (2:10.03) and Latvia’s Emila Cipulis (2:10.41) going into Sunday.

