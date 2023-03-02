MUNICH (AP)Germany midfielder Linda Dallmann could miss this year’s Women’s World Cup after a season-ending ankle injury while playing for Bayern Munich.

The 28-year-old Dallmann tore her left anterior syndesmosis ligament in the German Cup quarterfinal win over Hoffenheim on Tuesday, Bayern said Thursday.

“Dallmann must now undergo surgery (on Friday),” Bayern said. “The diagnosis means an early end to the season.”

Dallmann played in all six of Germany’s games at the Women’s European Championship last year and came off the bench in the final as the team lost to host nation England 2-1 in extra time.

Bayern’s last Bundesliga game this season is May 28. Germany’s first group match at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is scheduled for July 24.

