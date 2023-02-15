BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP)Miles Gibson scored 21 points to help Binghamton defeat NJIT 86-67 on Wednesday night.

Gibson added seven rebounds for the Bearcats (12-13, 8-4 America East Conference). Jacob Falko scored 17 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds and nine assists. Dan Petcash recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Highlanders (7-18, 4-8) were led by Adam Hess, who recorded 23 points. Da’mir Faison added 10 points for NJIT. In addition, Kevin Osawe finished with eight points and six rebounds.

