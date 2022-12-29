CHICAGO (AP)Umoja Gibson’s 31 points led DePaul past Georgetown 83-76 on Thursday night.

Gibson also contributed five assists and four steals for the Blue Demons (7-7, 1-2 Big East Conference). Javan Johnson scored 21 points, shooting 8 for 14, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Jalen Terry recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Brandon Murray finished with 29 points for the Hoyas (5-9, 0-3). Qudus Wahab added 13 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks for Georgetown.

DePaul pulled off the victory after a 10-0 second-half run erased a three-point deficit and gave them the lead at 68-61 with 7:22 left in the half. Gibson scored 13 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. DePaul hosts Providence while Georgetown hosts Butler.

