STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)Jerald Gillens-Butler had 19 points and Elon beat Stony Brook 69-55 on Thursday night.

Gillens-Butler shot 7 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line for the Phoenix (4-19, 2-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Max Mackinnon scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Sam Sherry went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Seawolves (8-15, 4-6) were led by Toby Onyekonwu, who recorded 14 points. Frankie Policelli added 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Stony Brook. Keenan Fitzmorris also had nine points, two steals and two blocks.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.