BERLIN (AP)Bayern Munich’s rocky start to 2023 continues.

Borussia Monchengladbach defeated 10-man Bayern 3-2 to add more intrigue in the Bundesliga title race on Saturday.

Marcus Thuram scored late to seal the win after goals from Lars Stindl and Jonas Hofmann stretched Bayern’s winless run against Gladbach to five games across all competitions. Gladbach defeated the Bavarian powerhouse 5-0 in the German Cup last season.

It was the fourth time in six league games this year that defending champion Bayern has dropped points and it means Union Berlin can take over the lead on Sunday by beating last-placed Schalke. Borussia Dortmund can move level on points with Bayern by beating visiting Hertha Berlin.

Julian Nagelsmann, who has never experienced a win over Gladbach since becoming Bayern coach, was furious that Dayot Upamecano was sent off in the eight minute. The French defender was shown a red card for bringing down Alassane Plea, who was through on goal. TV replays showed only minimal contact but it was enough for the match officials.

”Referees also make mistakes, it’s not a problem,” said Nagelsmann, who confronted ref Tobias Welz after the game. ”But just say it’s not a red card. Everyone can live with that. It’s simply not a red.”

The Bayern coach later apologized for his ”choice of words” to Welz and his team.

”I went too far there, unfortunately,” Nagelsmann said.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting equalized in the 35th after a great run down the left from Alphonso Davies.

Substitute Mathys Tel added another in injury time for Bayern, also set up by Davies.

Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer was honored before the game for his 8 1/2 years of service to Gladbach. The Swiss goalie played a big role in ensuring Bayern was frustrated in its previous games against Gladbach before his switch between the teams last month.

Sommer saved Stindl’s effort from the free kick after Upamecano was sent off, but couldn’t stop the Gladbach captain opening the scoring in the 13th. Hofmann played in a free kick from the right and Stindl met it with a low shot inside the right post.

Nagelsmann reacted to Upamecano’s sending off by sending on Joao Cancelo for team captain Thomas Muller, who had been making his 429th Bundesliga appearance for Bayern, tying goalkeeper Oliver Kahn’s record for the club. Only Sepp Maier, with 473, has more.

Bayern showed great morale after Choupo-Moting equalized but Hofmann scored in the 55th after playing a one-two with Plea. Nagelsmann was irate as the chance came from a Bayern mistake.

Ramy Bensebaini struck the crossbar two minutes later for Gladbach, which sealed the win through Thuram, who was set up by Hofmann in the 84th.

”It’s a setback, but we have to swallow it,” Sommer said.

Bayern next faces Union Berlin in Munich on Feb. 26.

KOLO MUANI’S TIMELY RETURN

After a rare match without a goal against Cologne last weekend, Randal Kolo Muani scored again for Eintracht Frankfurt to beat Werder Bremen 2-0.

The France forward sealed the win in the 52nd minute, set up by Ansgar Knauff after Jiri Pavlenka saved his first effort. It was Kolo Muani’s eighth goal in seven games across all competitions this year.

Frankfurt hosts Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Also, Leipzig defeated Wolfsburg 3-0 away. Christopher Nkunku came on as a substitute to return from injury for Leipzig.

Stuttgart defeated Cologne 3-0 to climb out of the relegation zone at the expense of Bochum, which lost at home to Freiburg 2-0.

