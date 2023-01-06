FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) – Jarred Godfrey scored 23 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Green Bay 79-69 on Thursday night.

Godfrey had five rebounds and three steals for the Mastodons (11-5, 3-2 Horizon League). Damian Chong Qui scored 13 points, going 6 of 16 from the field. Anthony Roberts recorded 12 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Phoenix (2-14, 1-4) were led in scoring by Clarence Cummings III with 23 points. Cade Meyer added 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Ryan Wade scored 10. The Phoenix have lost six straight.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Milwaukee while Green Bay visits Cleveland State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.