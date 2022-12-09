SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP)Noa Gonsalves’ 19 points helped Utah Tech defeat Chapman 99-58 on Friday night.

Gonsalves had three steals for the Trailblazers (5-5). Cameron Gooden scored 19 points while shooting 8 for 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line, and added six assists and four steals. Frank Staine shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Jake Heberle finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers (0-2). Chapman also got 12 points from Blakeley Stoughton. In addition, Jack Roggin finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.