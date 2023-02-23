EDINBURG, Texas (AP)Cameron Gooden scored 26 points to spark Utah Tech to an 88-81 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night.

Gooden also had five rebounds for the Trailblazers (12-16, 4-11 Western Athletic Conference). Isaiah Pope pitched in with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jacob Nicolds scored 16.

Justin Johnson led the Vaqueros (14-15, 4-11) with 30 points, six rebounds and three steals. Adante’ Holiman added 18 points and four assists, while Daylen Williams scored 13.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Utah Tech visits UT Arlington and UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Tarleton.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.