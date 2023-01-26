ABILENE, Texas (AP)Rayshon Harrison’s 19 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Abilene Christian 75-73 on Thursday night.

Harrison also added six assists for the Antelopes (14-7, 5-3 Western Athletic Conference). Chance McMillian scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added three steals. Walter Ellis was 2 of 5 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Ali Abdou Dibba led the way for the Wildcats (10-11, 2-6) with 18 points. Abilene Christian also got 17 points, five assists and four steals from Airion Simmons. Joe Pleasant also had 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.