ITHACA, N.Y. (AP)Isaiah Gray scored 15 points to guide Cornell to an 88-69 victory over Pennsylvania on Friday night.

Gray went 7 of 11 from the field for the Big Red (12-3, 2-0 Ivy League). Nazir Williams and Sean Hansen scored 13 apiece. Williams added six rebounds and six assists. Hansen hit three 3-pointers.

The Quakers (8-8, 1-1) were led by Jordan Dingle with 21 points. Clark Slajchert had 15 points and Max Martz scored 13.

Both teams play on Saturday. Cornell hosts Princeton while Pennsylvania travels to play Columbia.

