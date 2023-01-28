HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Sadaidriene Hall’s 15 points and 10 rebounds helped Stephen F. Austin defeat Seattle 79-65 on Saturday night.

Latrell Jossell scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the ‘Jacks (15-7, 7-2 Western Athletic Conference). Roti Ware had 12 points.

Cameron Tyson led the way for the Redhawks (16-6, 7-2) with 16 points and three steals. Alex Schumacher added 12 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.