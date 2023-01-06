DORTMUND, Germany (AP)Sebastien Haller was included in Borussia Dortmund’s squad Friday when the team flew to a winter training camp in Spain, in the latest step toward the Ivory Coast striker’s return to action following treatment for testicular cancer.

Haller needed two operations and chemotherapy after the diagnosis emerged in July during a pre-season training camp in Switzerland. That was shortly after he had signed for Dortmund from Ajax and before he had played a game for his new team.

Haller trained in the gym when the squad assembled Monday following the long break in Germany after the World Cup. Dortmund said Friday that Haller and the injured right-back Mateu Morey ”want to take the next steps on site toward a comeback” as part of the 28-player squad during the camp, which runs through to Jan. 14.

Dortmund’s first game after the winter break is on Jan. 22 at home to Augsburg in the Bundesliga.

