NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Defenseman Dougie Hamilton had a goal and two assists, Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for his second shutout and the NHL-leading New Jersey Devils defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt also scored and Jack Hughes had two outstanding assists for the Devils, who are a league-best 21-4-1, despite losing their first two games. Hughes has a six-game point streak with six goals and four assists.

Arvid Soderblom made 26 saves for the slumping Blackhawks, who are 1-9-1 in their last 11. They were also shut out by the New York Islanders 3-0 on Sunday.

RED WINGS 4, LIGHTNING 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Ville Husso made 28 of his 44 saves in the third period and Detroit beat Tampa Bay.

The Red Wings got goals from Michael Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren, Adam Erne and David Perron.

Filip Hronek got the second assist on Rasmussen’s goal to set a franchise record with a season-opening 11-game road point streak. He is the second NHL defenseman to have an 11-game road point streak to start a season, joining Edmonton’s Paul Coffey (12 games in 1986-87).

Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots for the Lightning.

PENGUINS 4, BLUE JACKETS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Sidney Crosby had two goals, Bryan Rust scored for a second straight game and Pittsburgh beat Columbus to run its winning streak to three games.

Crosby pushed his goal total to 15 by beating Elvis Merzlikins twice in the second period as the Penguins remained unbeaten against Columbus in the Blue Jackets’ last 12 visits to PPG Paints Arena. Teddy Blueger added a late goal.

Tristan Jarry gave up a goal to Johnny Gaudreau a minute into the game but settled down quickly. Jarry finished with 38 saves to improve to 5-0 against Columbus.

The 35-year-old Crosby’s 15 goals are nearly half the 31 he managed last season, and he is on pace for 47 goals. He hasn’t topped 35 goals in a season since leading the league with 44 in 2016-17.

KINGS 5, SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Viktor Arvidsson scored twice to lead Los Angeles over Ottawa.

Matt Roy, Mikey Anderson and Kevin Fiala also scored, and Anze Kopitar finished with three assists for the Kings, who kicked off a six-game trip. Pheonix Copley made 31 saves in his first appearance for the Kings.

Drake Batherson and Thomas Chabot each scored on a power play for Ottawa. Cam Talbot was lifted after allowing five goals on 14 shots. Anton Forsberg stopped all 14 shots he faced in relief.

BLUES 7, ISLANDERS 4

NEW YORK (AP) – Noel Acciari and Colton Parayko scored 13 seconds apart in the third period and St. Louis defeated New York.

Acciari finished with two goals, Josh Leivo had a goal and an assist and Thomas Greiss made 36 saves and the Blues snapped a five-game skid in the finale of a three-game northeastern road trip. Ivan Barbashev, Ryan O’Reilly and Robert Thomas also scored for St. Louis.

Noah Dobson, Zach Parise, Hudson Fasching and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves as the Islanders fell for the third time in four games.

