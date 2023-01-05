LOWELL, Mass. (AP)Everette Hammond scored 20 points and UMass-Lowell beat Maine 72-70 on Thursday night.

Hammond added seven rebounds for the River Hawks (14-2, 2-0 America East Conference). Ayinde Hikim scored 15 points with six assists. Connor Withers scored 15 on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.

Gedi Juozapaitis led the Black Bears (6-8) with 18 points, four assists and two blocks in their conference opener. Maine also got 12 points and four assists and two steals from Kellen Tynes added 12 points and four assists, while Jaden Clayton scored 11 with four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Sunday. UMass-Lowell visits Albany (NY) and Maine hosts NJIT.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.