BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP)Maleeck Harden-Hayes scored 22 points to help UNC Wilmington defeat Campbell 74-66 on Wednesday.

Harden-Hayes was 8 of 9 shooting (4 for 4 from distance) for the Seahawks (10-3). Trazarien White added 15 points while going 7 of 11 and 0 of 3 from the free throw line, and they also had seven rebounds. Shykeim Phillips was 4 of 10 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. The Seahawks prolonged their winning streak to nine games.

Anthony Dell’Orso finished with 20 points and nine rebounds for the Fighting Camels (5-7). Jay Pal added 13 points and eight rebounds for Campbell. In addition, Ricky Clemons finished with 11 points and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.