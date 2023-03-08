LAS VEGAS (AP)(AP) – Elijah Harkless scored a career-high 35 points, 11 in the overtime, as UNLV beat Air Force 78-70 on Wednesday night in the Mountain West Conference Tournamentfalse Championship

Harkless had six rebounds for the Rebels (19-12) Mountain West Conference). Justin Webster scored 12 points and added three steals. Luis Rodriguez recorded 10 points and finished 4 of 7 from the field.

Jake Heidbreder led the way for the Falcons (14-18) with 24 points and nine rebounds. Air Force also got 19 points and five assists from Carter Murphy. In addition, Rytis Petraitis had 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.