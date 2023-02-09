NEW YORK (AP)Josiah Harris had 20 points and Saint Francis Brooklyn beat Wagner 64-62 on Thursday.

Harris added 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Terriers (13-12, 6-6 Northeast Conference). Tedrick Wilcox Jr. scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. Zion Bethea shot 6 for 13, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points, while adding three steals.

The Seahawks (12-10, 5-6) were led by Brandon Brown, who posted 16 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Delonnie Hunt added 11 points for Wagner. In addition, Javier Esquerra Trelles had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.