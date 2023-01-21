CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP)Chris Ledlum’s 24 points helped Harvard defeat Cornell 95-89 on Saturday.

Ledlum also added eight rebounds for the Crimson (12-8, 3-3 Ivy League). Idan Tretout scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Samuel Silverstein recorded 16 points and was 5 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

The Big Red (14-5, 4-2) were led by Nazir Williams, who recorded 23 points. Cornell also got 18 points from Guy Ragland Jr. Greg Dolan also had 15 points, four assists and three steals.

