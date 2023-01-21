CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP)Chris Ledlum’s 24 points helped Harvard defeat Cornell 95-89 on Saturday.

Ledlum also added eight rebounds for the Crimson (12-8, 3-3 Ivy League). Idan Tretout scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Samuel Silverstein recorded 16 points and was 5 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

The Big Red (14-5, 4-2) were led by Nazir Williams, who recorded 23 points. Cornell also got 18 points from Guy Ragland Jr. Greg Dolan also had 15 points, four assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.