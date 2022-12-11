ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Taylor Hendricks scored 16 points as UCF beat Tarleton State 75-49 on Sunday.

Hendricks had nine rebounds for the Knights (7-2). Jayhlon Young added 15 points and five rebounds. Ithiel Horton also recorded 15 points.

Shakur Daniel led the Texans (5-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Shamir Bogues added eight points for Tarleton State.

UCF carried a slim three-point lead into halftime, as Horton led the way with eight points. UCF outscored Tarleton State in the second half by 23 points, with Hendricks scoring a team-high 10 points in the final half.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.