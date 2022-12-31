JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Jarius Hicklen had 18 points in North Florida’s 90-85 overtime win over Austin Peay on Saturday.

Hicklen also added five rebounds for the Ospreys (6-7, 1-0 Atlantic Sun). Jose Placer scored 17 points and Carter Hendricksen had 15 points with nine rebounds.

Sean Durugordon led the way for the Governors (6-9, 0-2) with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Cameron Copeland added 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals and Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 13 points.

North Florida’s next game is Monday at Stetson. Austin Peay hosts FGCU on Thursday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.