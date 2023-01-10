TULSA, Okla. (AP)Zach Hicks scored 14 points as Temple beat Tulsa 76-72 on Tuesday night.

Hicks shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Owls (10-8, 4-1 American Athletic Conference). Khalif Battle scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 17, including 3 for 14 from beyond the arc. Damian Dunn went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Bryant Selebangue led the way for the Golden Hurricane (4-11, 0-4) with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Sam Griffin added 16 points for Tulsa. Anthony Pritchard also had 13 points, four assists and two steals.

Temple went into the half leading Tulsa 45-31. Hicks scored 14 points in the half. Temple used a 9-2 run in the second half to build a 10-point lead at 69-59 with 5:43 left in the half before finishing off the win.

NEXT UP

Temple’s next game is Sunday against Memphis at home, and Tulsa visits Wichita State on Saturday.

—

