WASHINGTON (AP)Keith Higgins Jr. scored 18 points to help Lehigh hold off American University 62-59 on Saturday.

Higgins was 7-of-12 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Mountain Hawks (15-12, 10-6 Patriot League). Evan Taylor added 16 points and six rebounds. Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 12.

Matt Rogers finished with 22 points for the Eagles (15-12, 7-9). Johnny O’Neil added 10 points and six rebounds. Elijah Stephens finished with 10 points, five assists and two steals.

Jalin Sinclair made two free throws with eight seconds left to give Lehigh its three-point lead. Reed Fenton blocked a 3-point attempt by American’s Geoff Sprouse on the game’s final shot to preserve the win.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Lehigh hosts Bucknell, while American University hosts Navy.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.