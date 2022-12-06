GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP)Jaden House had 29 points in High Point’s 85-82 win against Furman on Tuesday night.

Zack Austin scored the last two points of the game with a pair of free throws with six seconds left.

House added seven rebounds for the Panthers (8-1). Abdoulaye scored 21 points, going 8 of 10 (5 for 6 from distance). Austin recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 7 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Mike Bothwell led the Paladins (6-3) in scoring, finishing with 29 points and seven rebounds. Garrett Hien added 15 points for Furman. JP Pegues also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.