NEW YORK (AP)Hit Show won the $250,000 Withers Stakes by 5 1/2 lengths in the Kentucky Derby prep at Aqueduct on Saturday.

Ridden by Manny Franco, Hit Show ran nine furlongs in 1:54.71 and paid $4.60 to win as the 6-5 favorite. The 3-year-old colt earned 20 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby and is now third on the leaderboard for the May 6 race.

Trained by Brad Cox, Hit Show earned the first stakes victory of his career. He’s owned by Gary and Mary West, who owned Maximum Security, the colt that finished first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby only to be disqualified for interference.

Arctic Arrogance was second. General Banker was another 6 1/4 lengths back in third. Andiamo a Firenze was fourth and Prove Right fifth.

Cox said he would consider the $750,000 Wood Memorial on April 8 for Hit Show’s next start.

The Withers was rescheduled from last weekend after cold temperatures and high wind forced racing at Aqueduct to be canceled.

—

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports