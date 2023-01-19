HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP)Tyler Thomas scored 28 points as Hofstra beat UNC Wilmington 70-46 on Thursday night.

Thomas also had seven rebounds for the Pride (13-8, 6-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Aaron Estrada scored 17 points while shooting 8 for 18, including 1 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds and four steals. Warren Williams shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with eight points.

Maleeck Harden-Hayes led the Seahawks (15-6, 5-3) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Donovan Newby added eight points for UNC Wilmington.

Hofstra got a team-high nine points across the first half from Thomas, but it was only enough to head to the locker room with the score tied at the half 30-30. Hofstra took the lead for what would be the final time on Estrada’s layup with 19:02 left in the contest. His team would outscore UNC Wilmington by 24 points in the final half.

NEXT UP

Up next for Hofstra is a Thursday matchup with Elon on the road, while UNC Wilmington visits Stony Brook on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.