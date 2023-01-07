WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Tyler Thomas had 20 points in Hofstra’s 75-62 win against William & Mary on Saturday.

Thomas had six rebounds for the Pride (10-7). Aaron Estrada added 20 points while shooting 8 for 14, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had seven assists. Darlinstone Dubar went 7 of 12 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Gabe Dorsey finished with 21 points for the Tribe (6-10). Ben Wight added nine points for William & Mary. Anders Nelson also had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Hofstra took the lead with 8:38 left in the first half and did not give it up. Estrada led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 37-31 at the break.

Hofstra extended its lead to 63-42 during the second half, fueled by a 17-2 scoring run. Thomas scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Hofstra hosts Monmouth while William & Mary hosts Hampton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.