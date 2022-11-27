SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP)Cameron Holden’s 24 points helped Towson defeat Mercer 70-60 on Sunday night.

Holden had 10 rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (7-1). Charles Thompson scored 17 points while going 6 of 12 and 5 of 8 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Ryan Conway was 3 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Jalyn McCreary led the Bears (4-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and seven rebounds. Kamar Robertson added 12 points, four assists and two steals for Mercer. In addition, Michael Zanoni finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.