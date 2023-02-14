MILWAUKEE (AP)Jrue Holiday matched his career high 40 points and made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 25.2 seconds left in overtime as the Milwaukee Bucks edged the short-handed Boston Celtics 131-125 on Tuesday for their 11th consecutive victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added 36 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists as the Bucks (40-17) moved within a half-game of the Celtics (41-17) in the Eastern Conference standings.

Boston was playing without both its All-Stars – Jayson Tatum (non-COVID illness) and Jaylen Brown (facial fracture) – as well as Marcus Smart (sprained right ankle) and Al Horford (swelling in right knee).

Wisconsin native Sam Hauser made a game-tying 3-pointer from 29 feet away with three seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Boston’s Derrick White then scored the first five points of overtime, but the Bucks scored the final seven points of the game.

White, the reigning Eastern Conference player of the week, led the Celtics with 27 points. Malcolm Brogdon added 26 and Mike Muscala had 18.

SUNS 120, KINGS 109

PHOENIX (AP) – Devin Booker scored 32 points, Deandre Ayton had 29 points and 11 rebounds, and Phoenix beat Sacramento with superstar acquisition Kevin Durant watching from the bench.

It was the first home game for the Suns since they completed a trade with Brooklyn for Durant, who is recovering from a right knee injury and hasn’t played since Jan. 12. He was introduced during a timeout in the third quarter and received a standing ovation. Durant is expected back sometime after this weekend’s All-Star break.

Booker was 13 of 20 from the field and did not attempt a 3-pointer in 29 minutes. Chris Paul had a season-high 19 assists and scored 17 points for Phoenix, which has won 11 of its last 14. Josh Okogie scored 19 points and made a team-high three 3-pointers.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 35 points, following up his 36-point performance in a win over Dallas on Saturday.

CLIPPERS 134, WARRIORS 124

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points, tying his career high with seven 3-pointers, and Los Angeles beat Golden State to snap a two-game skid.

Norman Powell added 24 points and Paul George had 20 points and eight assists for the Clippers, who debuted newly acquired Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland and Mason Plumlee. They helped outscore the Warriors’ bench, 49-42. Gordon finished with seven points, Hyland had six and Plumlee scored eight in the teams’ last game before the All-Star break.

Jordan Poole led seven Warriors in double figures with 28 points. Klay Thompson had 18 points playing the second game of a back-to-back for the first time this season. Kevon Looney had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

WIZARDS 126, TRAIL BLAZERS 101

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Kyle Kuzma returned from an ankle sprain and scored 33 points, making six 3-pointers, to lead Washington over Portland.

Kristaps Porzingis added 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Wizards, who have won three of their last four games.

Damian Lillard had 39 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Blazers. Anfernee Simons added 17 points but sprained his right ankle late in the third quarter and had to be helped to the locker room.

RAPTORS 123, MAGIC 113

TORONTO (AP) – Jakob Poeltl scored 30 points, Pascal Siakam had 26 and Toronto beat Orlando for its fifth win in six games.

Scottie Barnes scored 17 points, Fred VanVleet had 10 points and a season-high 15 assists, and Precious Achiuwa had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors.

Wendell Carter Jr. scored 26 points, Jalen Suggs had 24 off the bench and Markelle Fultz scored 19 points for the Magic.

A former Raptor who was reacquired from San Antonio last week, Poeltl shot 15 for 17 and added nine rebounds. The 30 points were the most he’s scored as a Raptors player. His career high is 31, set with San Antonio last Nov. 15 at Portland.

