PHOENIX (AP)Rayshon Harrison scored 26 points and Grand Canyon knocked down two out of every three shots it took en route to a 94-84 win over Abilene Christian on Friday night.

The Antelopes shot an efficient 30-for-45 from the field (66.7%), including 10 of 14 from beyond the three-point arc, while knocking down 24 of 33 from the free throw line. They also held a 35-22 advantage on the boards, pulling down 27 defensive rebounds. Grand Canyon held the Wildcats to 45.9% shooting from the field (28 of 61) and just 5 of 18 from distance.

Chance McMillian scored 21 points and Gabe McGlothan added another 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Grand Canyon (17-10, 8-6 Western Athletic Conference).

Airion Simmons led Abilene Christian (13-13, 6-8) with 20 points. Damien Daniels had 12 points and Joe Pleasant and Ali Abdou Dibba each added another 11.

Grand Canyon plays host to Seattle University February 24. Abilene Christian plays host to Stephen F. Austin Wednesday.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25