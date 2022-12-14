MONROE, La. (AP)Cameron Huefner’s 18 points helped Sam Houston defeat Louisiana-Monroe 79-53 on Wednesday night.

Huefner shot 7 for 11, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Bearkats (8-2). Donte Powers scored 12 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 1 for 4 from the line. Jaden Ray shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Tyreke Locure led the way for the Warhawks (3-8) with 14 points and four steals. UL Monroe also got 10 points from Langston. Jacob Wilson also put up nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.