HAMMOND, La. (AP)Caleb Huffman’s 31 points led Nicholls State over Southeastern Louisiana 88-77 on Saturday night.

Huffman also contributed three steals for the Colonels (13-11, 8-4 Southland Conference). Emanuel Littles scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Lance Amir-Paul was 3 of 6 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Lions (14-12, 8-5) were led in scoring by Roger McFarlane, who finished with 22 points and nine rebounds. SE Louisiana also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Brody Rowbury. Boogie Anderson also had 12 points and eight assists.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.