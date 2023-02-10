ATHENS, Ohio (AP)Jaylin Hunter had 25 points in Ohio’s 90-81 win over Akron on Friday night.

Hunter was 7 of 14 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 7 for 9 from the line for the Bobcats (14-11, 6-6 Mid-American Conference). Dwight Wilson added 16 points while going 6 of 12 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Miles Brown recorded 12 points and went 5 of 10 from the field.

Xavier Castaneda finished with 34 points for the Zips (17-8, 9-3). Enrique Freeman added 21 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Akron. Trendon Hankerson also recorded nine points, four assists and two steals.

Ohio took the lead with 4:30 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 44-40 at halftime, with Hunter racking up 16 points. Ohio turned a six-point second-half lead into an 18-point advantage with a 12-0 run to make it a 70-52 lead with 12:26 left in the half. Wilson scored 13 second-half points in the victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Ohio hosts Buffalo and Akron visits Eastern Michigan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.