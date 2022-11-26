NASSAU, Bahamas (AP)Kai Huntsberry had 22 points, Abou Ousmane scored 20 and North Texas rolled to a 68-47 victory over Long Beach State at the Nassau Championship on Saturday night.

Huntsberry also added five assists for the Mean Green (5-1). Abou Ousmane scored 20 points and added six rebounds. Tylor Perry recorded 12 points.

The Beach (3-3) were led by Jadon Jones, who posted 11 points and two steals. AJ George added 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.