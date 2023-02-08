TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)Courvoisier McCauley had 15 points in Indiana State’s 84-62 victory against Valparaiso on Wednesday night.

McCauley had six rebounds for the Sycamores (17-9, 10-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Robbie Avila scored 14 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Cooper Neese shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Beacons (10-16, 4-11) were led by Ben Krikke, who recorded 22 points. Valparaiso also got 11 points from Kobe King. Maximus Nelson also had eight points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.