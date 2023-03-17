INDIANAPOLIS (AP)IndyCar on Friday cleared driver Jack Harvey to return to competition following a frightening crash in the season-opening race.

Harvey was briefly evaluated at a Florida hospital following a multi-car crash in the March 5 race on the streets of downtown St. Petersburg. Kyle Kirkwood launched airborne over the top of Harvey’s car in the crash.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan said Harvey will race April 2 on the oval at Texas Motor Speedway. The British driver missed the Texas race last year with a concussion diagnosed ahead of the race from a crash earlier in the weekend.

His latest injury was not disclosed by the IndyCar medical team, which did not clear Harvey last week to test at Sebring International Raceway.

