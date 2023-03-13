IndyCar driver Jack Harvey has not been cleared to race following a hard wreck in the open-wheel series’ season opener in Florida.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing said Monday that Juri Vips was testing for Harvey at Barber Motorsports Park. Harvey missed an IndyCar race last season with a concussion.

Harvey was taken to a hospital earlier this month following his involvement in the crash on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg. Kyle Kirkwood went airborne during the race and sailed directly over Harvey’s head. Rinus VeeKay had slid into a tire barrier, Harvey ran into the back of VeeKay and Kirkwood launched over both cars.

“I really couldn’t avoid Rinus and then just had a little bit of pain in both wrists when I was trying to get out of the car. Physically, I’d say it was a tough race but I felt great,” Harvey said.

IndyCar next races on April 2 at Texas Motor Speedway. Harvey will be evaluated again before the race.

—

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports