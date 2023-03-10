Phil Neville says Inter Miami are out for revenge on Saturday when they take on New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.

Inter were beaten 3-0 by City in the first round of last season’s MLS Cup playoffs, but they have started this season with two wins from two.

After making their best start to an MLS season in what is their fourth campaign in the division, Neville’s side are desperate to keep their winning run going against NYCFC.

“There are a few scars and some memories that I hope will inspire them on Saturday to reach the level of performance that is needed to beat a team like NYC,” Neville said.

“They have fantastic players, a great coach and they play a style of football that I think is one of the best in the league.

“When we came out of the playoffs what we took from that was the level needed to beat a team like NYC on a tight, baseball-type pitch.”

City have made a slow start to the 2023 campaign, with Nick Cushing’s side losing 2-0 at Nashville SC on the opening weekend before drawing 1-1 at Chicago Fire.

Back on home soil for the first time since that win over Inter Miami five months ago, Cushing is hoping for a change in his side’s fortunes.

“We’re really, really excited to play at home,” he said. “We’ve been on the road through pre-season, then Nashville and Chicago.

“You can feel the buzz, the excitement in the team that we’re going to play at home in front of our fans.

“We’re really hungry to put a performance in for 90 minutes. We just want to make sure that at home, we can play well and entertain our fans.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New York City – Gabriel Pereira

Pereira was the man who scored City’s breakthrough goal in the most recent match versus Inter, and the Brazilian is also the only NYCFC player to score so far this campaign. The 21-year-old scored nine goals in 29 league appearances in 2022 – an overperformance from his expected goals (xG) return of 4.75 – while also chipping in with three assists.

Inter Miami – Josef Martinez

While Inter have impressed early on, star acquisition Martinez has attempted just two shots in his first two starts and has failed to hit the target with either of those. Martinez only failed to register a shot on target in successive starts on two occasions in his previous six seasons in MLS, doing so in May-July 2021 and September 2018.

MATCH PREDICTION – NEW YORK CITY VICTORY

Inter are aiming to become just the third side in MLS history – after LA Galaxy in 2010 and Seattle Sounders in 2009 – to open a season with three straight shutout victories.

NYCFC have by far the better record in this fixture, though, having won six of their previous seven meetings with Inter, including that 3-0 playoff victory in the most recent clash.

While Miami have taken five points more than City across the first two rounds, our prediction model expects the home side to give their season lift-off with victory this weekend.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

New York City FC -58.7 percent

Inter Miami -16.8 percent

Draw -24.5 percent