Inter Miami boss Phil Neville believes his side can gauge its progress by its defeats as much as its wins as he prepares to take it to Toronto for an MLS encounter on Saturday.

The Florida outfit slipped to a loss against New York City FC last time out and heads to Canada looking to return to winning ways.

The manner of Miami’s 1-0 loss was less than impressive for Neville previously, but the former Lionesses boss also acknowledged that his side has come on in leaps and bounds, and can judge its growth from those reverses just as much.

“We didn’t play the way I wanted in the second half. NYCFC got better in the second half,” he said. “They got more in control in terms of stopping us building but I can’t fault the effort in the players. We are just looking for that little of extra quality in the final third.

“I think about when we played NYCFC at Citi Field in the playoffs, the gap between the two teams was significant. (Here) I thought there were two equal teams. It’s given us a good barometer of where we are at this moment in time but also how much work we have to do.”

Opposite number Bob Bradley, meanwhile, acknowledged his side has so far struggled to deliver on bright starts in matches, as the Canadian outfit has not yet been able to translate urgency into results.

“We had a chance to get a great win in the first game and we let ourselves down with an inability to just see out the game,” he said. “(It) is not what we want football-wise, but from a mentality standpoint, on a night where our football wasn’t the best, to take a point was quite good.

“I liked the goal we scored (against Columbus) last week, that shows a lot of what we would like to work on. There were moments in the first half that were pretty good, but then in the second half I didn’t think we did a good enough job of finding a way to get back control of the game, play more in their end.”

Miami claimed the double over Toronto last term, earning a 2-1 victory on home turf before edging the return fixture 1-0 thanks to a late Gonzalo Higuain effort.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Toronto – Federico Bernardeschi

The onetime Juventus man has proven to be an inspired purchase for the Canadian team and so far is their most impressive operator in attack this term. His two goals from four shots rank him best among the Toronto frontline in 2023.

Inter Miami – Corentin Jean

Another key player in attack so far, Jean’s strengths are not so much his shots as it is his overall ball control. Among players with more than 90 minutes at Miami, no other squad member has a superior pass completion rate as his 87.3 percent figure.

MATCH PREDICTION – TORONTO WIN

– Inter Miami has won five straight matches against Toronto after losing the first meeting in 2020. Miami’s five wins over Toronto are its most against any opponent in MLS play, while the five consecutive defeats equal Toronto’s longest losing streak against any opponent in its MLS history (Seattle from 2010-13).

– After winning its first two games of the season, Inter Miami lost 1-0 at New York City last Saturday. Dating back to last season, including playoffs, Miami has recorded six wins and six defeats in its last 12 matches, scoring 17 times and conceding 18.

– Toronto was held to just seven shot attempts in its draw with the Crew last Saturday, the team’s third straight match with seven or fewer shots. Toronto’s 18 shots so far this season are the fewest by any team in its first three matches of a season since at least 2010.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Toronto 45.2 percent

Inter Miami 27.1 percent

Draw 27.7 percent