MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Kevion Nolan’s 20 points helped Jacksonville defeat VCU 73-62 on Wednesday night.

Nolan added seven rebounds and eight assists for the Dolphins (5-2). Mike Marsh scored 17 points and added nine rebounds and three steals. Jarius Cook shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Brandon Johns Jr. led the way for the Rams (5-4) with 20 points and two steals. Jayden Nunn added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for VCU. In addition, Toibu Lawal finished with 10 points and three blocks.

Jacksonville outscored VCU by 11 points in the final half, while Nolan led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.