NEW ORLEANS (AP)Sion James’ 30 points led Tulane over Memphis 96-89 on Sunday night.

James added six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Green Wave (8-5, 1-1 American Athletic Conference). Jaylen Forbes added 21 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from distance, and 6 for 8 from the line, and he also had five rebounds and five assists. R.J. McGee was 6-of-9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Kendric Davis led the way for the Tigers (11-4, 1-1) with 31 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Memphis also got 19 points, 12 rebounds and three steals from DeAndre Williams. In addition, Alex Lomax finished with eight points.

Tulane was tied with Memphis at the half, 37-37, with James (10 points) its high scorer before the break. James put up 20 second-half points and Tulane secured the victory after a second half that featured 12 lead changes and was tied six times.

NEXT UP

Tulane’s next game is Wednesday against Tulsa at home. Memphis hosts East Carolina on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.