NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James is back in the lineup for the Los Angeles Lakers for their game against the New York Knicks, his first game at Madison Square Garden in three years.

James moved well during a pregame workout Tuesday and the Lakers upgraded him from questionable to available.

James sat out Monday night in Brooklyn with what coach Darvin Ham said was left foot soreness, though the Lakers had officially listed the superstar forward’s injury as his ankle.

With James 117 points from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s career scoring record, there was already a noticeable buzz in the arena as fans filled the lower sections to watch James work his way around the perimeter shooting jumpers. He hasn’t played at Madison Square Garden since January 2020, missing one game because of injury and then suspended last season after striking Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart in the face.

Anthony Davis was also upgraded to available after sitting out Monday. He returned last week from a 20-game absence with a right foot injury.

