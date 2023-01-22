LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP)Mervin James scored 16 points as Rider beat Manhattan 67-65 on Sunday.

James added six rebounds for the Broncs (9-9, 6-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Allen Betrand had 12 points, while Tariq Ingraham scored 10.

Josh Roberts finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Jaspers (6-12, 4-5). Samir Stewart and Marques Watson scored 12 points apiece.

Dwight Murray Jr.’s layup gave Rider a 66-65 lead with 1:12 left to play. Nehemiah Benson made the second of two free throws with one second left to preserve the win.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. Rider visits Marist while Manhattan visits Niagara.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.