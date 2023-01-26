MOBILE, Ala. (AP)Chaunce Jenkins scored 16 points as Old Dominion beat South Alabama 66-64 on Thursday night.

Jenkins made a pair of free throws with 27 seconds left and Mekhi Long capped the scoring with another free throw with five seconds remaining. Greg Parham II missed a 3-pointer for South Alabama to end it.

Jenkins was 5-of-12 shooting and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Monarchs (12-9, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference). Long added 11 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. Dericko Williams shot 4 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points.

Isaiah Moore led the Jaguars (8-13, 2-7) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and two steals. South Alabama also got 13 points and three steals from Parham. In addition, Tyrell Jones finished with 11 points and five steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Old Dominion visits Coastal Carolina while South Alabama hosts Troy.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.